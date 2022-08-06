Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.32), with a volume of 234478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.27).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.82.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

