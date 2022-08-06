Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 13,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average daily volume of 5,810 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

