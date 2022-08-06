Canoo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,918 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 13,435 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canoo Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GOEV stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $996.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.