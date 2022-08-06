Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 9,364 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.57 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $932,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $909,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

