Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 180,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average volume of 147,790 call options.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.45 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

