Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 18,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 8,848 call options.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 2.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

