Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $12,158,942 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.05.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.