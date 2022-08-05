CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,132 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.05.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

