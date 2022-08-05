The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

