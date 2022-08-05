Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

