Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

