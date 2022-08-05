Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.84.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.