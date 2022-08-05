Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $251.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

