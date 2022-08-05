Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $162,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 439,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 77,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

