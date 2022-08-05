Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

