Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $44,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,830,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

