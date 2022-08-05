MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

HZNP stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

