Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

