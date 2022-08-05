Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.12. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.