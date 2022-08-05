Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 588.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

