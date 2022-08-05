Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,025 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $295.82 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

