1,779 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 860.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.87 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

