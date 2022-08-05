Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

