Balentine LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

