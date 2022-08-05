Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

