Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

