Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 83,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
