First Interstate Bank Acquires 283 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

