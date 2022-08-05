Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
