Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 2,977 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

