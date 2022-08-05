Balentine LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

