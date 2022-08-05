Balentine LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

