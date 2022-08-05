5,100 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

