Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

