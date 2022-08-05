Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $8,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Autohome by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Autohome by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,303 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

Autohome stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.