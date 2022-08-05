SouthState Corp Has $603,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $192.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $206.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

