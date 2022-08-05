Balentine LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

