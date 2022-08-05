Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

