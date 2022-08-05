SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $977,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.89 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

