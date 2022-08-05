Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $134.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

