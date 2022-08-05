SouthState Corp Purchases 1,601 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 580.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

