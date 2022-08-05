Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

