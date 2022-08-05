Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

