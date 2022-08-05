Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

