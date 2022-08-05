Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 46 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. American National Bank raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

GWW opened at $543.34 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $553.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

