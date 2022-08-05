Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 26,910 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 421.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.12. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.