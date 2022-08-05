Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 578,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 240.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.