Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Equifax by 11.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.