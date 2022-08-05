1,651 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

