Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.